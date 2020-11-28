1/1
Florence Forker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Forker

Zanesville - Florence Anita Forker, 94 of Zanesville died at 12:35 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Genesis Health Care E.R. following a shirt illness.

She was born April 19, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Harry R. Spragg and Georgeanna Pollock Spragg.

Florence was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and worked nearly 35 years at Zane Market Grocery Store.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue Canter; grandchildren, Steve (Lisa) Canter and Christy (Jay) Fisher; great grandchildren, Steven Canter, Meghan Canter, Aubrey Fisher and Jessica Fisher; several nieces & nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Ike" D. Forker; siblings, Doris Pettey, Richard Spragg & Barbara Bowden.

No public visitation or funeral services will be observed. The family will have private services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Florence's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved