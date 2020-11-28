Florence Forker
Zanesville - Florence Anita Forker, 94 of Zanesville died at 12:35 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Genesis Health Care E.R. following a shirt illness.
She was born April 19, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Harry R. Spragg and Georgeanna Pollock Spragg.
Florence was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and worked nearly 35 years at Zane Market Grocery Store.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue Canter; grandchildren, Steve (Lisa) Canter and Christy (Jay) Fisher; great grandchildren, Steven Canter, Meghan Canter, Aubrey Fisher and Jessica Fisher; several nieces & nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Ike" D. Forker; siblings, Doris Pettey, Richard Spragg & Barbara Bowden.
No public visitation or funeral services will be observed. The family will have private services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Florence's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.