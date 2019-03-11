|
Florence L. Davisson
Junction City, Ohio - Florence L. Davisson, 96, of Junction City, Ohio died at 11:25am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
She was born September 6, 1922 in Monday Creek, Perry County, Ohio to the late Earl McKinley and Mary Nutter Mohler.
Florence worked at Bryant's for 27 years; member of the Junction City United Methodist Church and she was very devoted to and loved her children and grandchildren.
Survived by her children, Donna (Dennis) Morgan and Robert (Linda) Davisson; daughter-in-law, Susie Davisson; grandchildren, Debbie (Scott) Green, Danny (Staci) Morgan, Renee (Kenny) Hewitt, Mike (Amy) Davisson, Nancy Fink, Kim (Todd) Hill, Craig Davisson (Kacy Stewart) and David Kascsak; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Juliana, Allee (Tylor), Gage, Matt (Kristy), Robbie, Trey, Bailey, Jacob, Blake, Cory (Maggie), Molly, Hannah (Isaac), Britton, Cody, Courtney and Jaxon; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kade, Emelia, Kylie, Conner, Deegan and Kinley; brothers and sisters, Dick (Wilma) Mohler, Jane McConnell, Marg McConnell, Patty (David) Lehman, Gerald (Deanna) Mohler, Geraldine (Richard) Flowers and Margie Mohler.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Carl Davisson, whom she married in 1938, they were married for 52 years; son, William Davisson; granddaughter, Lori Kascsak; sister, Betty (Carl) Adcock, brothers, Bill (Correne) Mohler and Carl Mohler; brothers-in-laws, Jim McConnell and Bob McConnell.
Calling hours will be held from 3pm-8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Brandon Hughes officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019