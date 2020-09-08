1/1
Florence L. Reed
Florence L. Reed

New Lexington - Florence L. Reed, 72, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 5:47am on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center, Miamisburg, Ohio.

Born November 8, 1947 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Delmar and Eleanor Abram Harden.

Florence loved Walt Disney World, she had visited it 26 times; she loved her kids and grandkids.

Survived by her husband, Richard "Rick" Reed, whom she married September 8, 1978; children, Michael (Jessica) Boring , Lisa (Steve) McDonough and Jeremy Reed; grandchildren, Mitchell Boring, Audra Patton, Luke Wolfe, Jacob McDonough, Rachel McDonough, Joey McDonough, Alan Reed and Hunter Reed; great-grandchildren, Roslyn Boring, Nicholas Patton, Makenna Patton and Gabriel Patton; sister, Mary (Tom) Sheppard.

Graveside Funeral Service and Burial will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Rick Cline officiating.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
