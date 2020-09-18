Florence Lucille Kildow
Zanesville - Florence Lucille (Lasure) Kildow died Thursday September 17, 2020 at Helen Purcell Home. Florence was born January 22, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Otto G. and Gladys F. (McGee) Lasure. She graduated in 1944 from Lash High School and married LeRoy S. Kildow November 16, 1946. With the exception of the years home raising her four daughters, Florence worked in the office at Gould Battery from the mid-forties until her retirement in 1988.
Florence is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Gary) Walsh, Jane Kildow, Donna (John) Bowers, Sue (Rob) Thuma; grandchildren: Evan (Lori Powell) Bowers, Katie Bowers, Colin Bowers, Tiffany (Eric) Smith, Brian (Emily) Thuma; great-grandchildren: Ethan Powell, Wesley Bowers, Jonathan Staley, and Olivia Staley, Grace Smith, and Brody Smith.
In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by her siblings Mary (August) Hampp, Robert (Betty) Lasure, Kenneth (Kate) Lasure, Dorothy (Lee) Wince, and Doris Lasure.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.
