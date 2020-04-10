Services
Florence Morse Keller Obituary
Florence Morse Keller

Florence Morse Keller, age 92, at rest April 5, 2020. Loving mother of MAJ (Ret) U.S. Army Peter S. (Stephannie) Keller, Gabriele Heidi (Noel) Valenti, William "Bill" C. Keller, III (Nici Akins) and George A. Keller (Chris Gorecki). Dear sister of Stanley Morse. Devoted grandmother of Elise, Edward, Jessica, Mindy, Ben, Dillon, Delaney, Gianna, Gabriel, Isabella, Katherine, Joe and Emma. Great-grandmother of Payton, Aniyah, Royal William. Florence was predeceased by her parents Rev. George W. Morse and Mary Myrtle Morse (Enty) and her sister Pauline Peterson. Florence was a Master's Degree graduate from the University of Ohio and Minnesota, a Nurse Practitioner who retired after 45 years of dedicated service to her profession. She was proud member of the Minnesota Nurses Association, University of Minnesota Alumni Assoc. and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Plans for a Memorial Celebration to be held in Minneapolis, MN near July 16th which would be her 93rd Birthday, will be announced when confirmed. Arrangements by Adolf Funeral Home - Willowbrook, IL 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -