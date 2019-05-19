|
|
Florence Reed Cox
New Lexington, Ohio - Florence Reed Cox, 77 of New Lexington, Ohio passed away at 10:35 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her children after a long battle with leukemia.
Born October 20, 1941 in Corning, Ohio to the late Clair Wilson and Thelma Ketcham Reed.
Florence worked at the former Hamilton-Standard (Bryant's) in New Lexington and the Perry County District Library; she liked garage sales, flea markets, watching birds, her flowers and never missed a family get-together; she loved attending her grandchildren's activities and she liked to watch the polka party on Saturday nights. She was also a former member of the Rehoboth Grange and supporter of 4H.
Florence was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survived by her children, Steven (Candice) Cox of New Lexington, Joyce (Curtis) Smith of McConnelsville and Bonnie (Leroy) Garey of New Lexington; 9 grandchildren, Sarah (Wes) Wiseman, Coleman Cox, Kelly Smith, Dalton Smith, Sef Smith, Rhys Smith, Dylan Garey, Allison Garey and Emily Garey; 3 great-grandchildren, Kalynn Wilson, Oden and Rory Wiseman; sisters, Beulah (Ray) Wiseman and Doris (William) Wilson; brothers, Alva (Carol) Reed and Martin (Linda) Reed; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, James L. Cox on February 7, 2015; sister Dorothy Downs;
Calling hours will be held from 3pm-7pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Mary Perani officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 19 to May 20, 2019