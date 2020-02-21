|
Florence Williams
Adamsville - Florence Irene Williams, 90, of Adamsville, Ohio died Friday morning, February 21, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born February 9, 1930 in Adamsville she was a daughter of the late Emery and Alice (King) Wortman and was a 1948 graduate of Adamsville High School. Mrs. Williams was Christian by faith and was a member of the Adamsville Homemakers. She was retired from United Technologies of Zanesville.
Surviving are four sons, Dan Williams, Sam (Dru) Williams and Tim (Connie) Williams, all of Adamsville and Fred (Brenda) Williams of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Susan Mitchell of Zanesville; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Williams, who died in 1985, and a brother, Gerald "Bud" Wortman.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Adamsville Community Center in Adamsville.
Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Adamsville Community Center with Pastor Richard Purvis officiating.
The Vensil & Chute Funeral Home of Dresden has the honor of serving the Williams family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020