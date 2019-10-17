Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Flossie Lowe Obituary
Flossie Lowe

Zanesville - Flossie Mae Lowe, 84 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord, Friday October 17, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 10, 1935 in New Albany, MS, daughter of the late, Carl H. Harney and Minnie T. Webb Harney. She retired from the Defense Criminal Investigative Services "DISCO". She was member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton, TN. Flossie also attended Ebenezer Church, Roseville, OH.

She is survived by her son James (Dorothy) Lowe of Texas; daughters, Kathy (Mark) Shaver of Tennessee, Tamara (Marty) Echols of Columbus; brother Harold Harney; sister-in-law Fonda Harney; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E. Lowe; brother Lawrence Harney; sister-in-law Ruth Harney.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, 56 South 5th St. Zanesville, OH 43701, where services will take place at 2:00 PM with her grandsons, Scott Shaver and Jeffrey Shaver officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Roseville, OH.

Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
