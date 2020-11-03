Floyd ReedChandlersville - Floyd Z. Reed, 81 of Chandlersville, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.Floyd was born in Renrock in Nobel County on February 17, 1939. He is the son of the late James E. and Itol (Combs) Reed. He worked for Lyon Logging and for Baker and Noon Coal Company; he also worked for many years as a miner with the Central Ohio Coal Company until he retired. He attended the Ark Spring Baptist Church.Floyd is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Lyon) Reed; his daughter, Margaret (Marc) Adams; his son Robert (Shannon) Reed; two grandchildren, Shannon (Bo) Wallace and Shane (Bre) Adams; three great grandchildren, Hunter Wallace, Maddy Adams and Andrew Adams; and his sister-in-law, Mavis Manning.In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Adams; three brothers, Vernon, Roy and James Reed and his sisters, Mary Bickford and Pearl Waite.Please make memorial contributions in Floyd's name to the Ark Spring Cemetery Association, 3005 Palmer Drive, Chandlersville, Ohio 43727.A private funeral will be held for the immediate family only. Floyd will be laid to rest in the Ark Spring Church Cemetery. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Reed family.