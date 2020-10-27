1/
Forest Marion Schooley

Crooksville - Passed away at 7:35 AM at his home on October 24, 2020. He was born June 21, 1925 to the late Sherman G. and Delora (Lanning) Schooley.

He retired from Central Ohio Coal Company in October 1987. He served in the Navy during WWII on the USS San Jacinto.

Surviving are his children, three daughters, Marilyn (Joe) McLean of Pataskala, Connie (Dick) Probasco of Wilmington, and Kathy Lackney of Crooksville. Two sons, Roger (Karen) Schooley of Corning and Ronald (Christy) Schooley of Crooksville. 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary G. (Funk) Schooley (May 1, 1990), granddaughter, Roni Eileen Schooley, son in law, Albert Lackney, three sisters and three brothers.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P O Box 724, New Lexington, OH 43764 www.chutewiley.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
