Zanesville - Forest Joseph Rushay, 53, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Forest was born June 25, 1966 to the late Faris J. and Alice A. (Allen) Rushay.
Forest leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Theresa (Thomas) Myers, Jim Rushay, and Thomas Rushay; niece and nephew, Samuel and Jenna Myers; special friends of many years, the Kittles Family and the Gerardi Family; aunts and uncles, Jeanne (Chuck) Todd, Bill (Marlene) Rushay, and Ron Fisher; several cousins; and a host of other friends and family.
Forest was a connoisseur of movies and often enjoyed trips to the theater. He also enjoyed attending various music concerts. Forest was an avid reader, and loved to spend his free time with friends and family. He also enjoyed attending community events such as festivals and sporting events. Forest had the opportunity to attend several Comfests and he loved to tailgate for The Ohio State University games.
Forest was a graduate of The Ohio State University where he graduated with his Bachelors Degree in Linguistics, as well as a Masters degree in Anthropology. He was also a graduate of Kent State University where he recieved a Masters Degree in Library Science. Forest was also a lifetime member of MENSA International. He will be missed.
You may call on the family Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 N. 5th St., in Zanesville. Father J. C. Sullivan Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019