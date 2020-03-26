|
Formara J. Morrison
Philo - Formara J. Morrison, 67 of Philo passed away on March 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, following a brief illness.
Mara was born in Zanesville on December 17, 1952. She is the daughter of the late James M. and E. Beth (Shrivers) Shilling. She retired in 2017 from the Franklin Local School District after 23 years, where she worked as an Educational Aide for the Philo Junior High School. Member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer for many years, A girl scout leader for 15 years and Harrison Township EMS Inc. where she retired from the squad serving as treasurer for 22 years.
She was a 45 year member of Olive Branch #251 OES serving as worthy matron.
Mara is survived by her husband, Bruce Morrison, whom she married April 30,1972, a marriage of 47 years; her two daughters, Tonnya Gorrell (Carry Briggs) and Tiffany (Dale) Jones; her eight grandchildren, Pete, Seth, Kiya, Kira, Tristan, Rhiannon, James, and Tyler and her sister, Katha Mercer of Zanesville. In addition to her parents, Mara is preceded in death by her brother, Phil Shilling who passed away in 2017
Visitations will be 11 to 3:30 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A Celebration of her life will be held at 3:30 pm with Pastor Karen Osborn officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020