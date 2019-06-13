|
Forrest Garey
Heath - A funeral mass for Forrest E. Garey, Jr., 78, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the St. Leonard Catholic Church, Heath, with Father William Hritsko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Somerset.
Forrest passed away early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, in Heath. He was born in Somerset on October 19, 1940, the son of the late Forrest E. Garey Sr. and Mary Margaret (Maher) Garey Bare. He was a graduate of Newark Catholic H.S., class of 1960, and was a self-employed owner/operator of his own excavating business. He enjoyed flying his experimental aircraft, and was a member of the E.A.A.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Sandy, daughters Nancy Ann (E.J.) Anderson and Teresa Sue McGinnis; several step-brothers and step-sisters, grandchildren Devin (Todd) Watts, Daniel, Michael and Kathryn McGinnis, Ruty Archaga and Mason Anderson; along with his great grandchild Ronin Todd Watts.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6- 8:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to EAA 402, 520 Heath Rd. Heath, Ohio 43056: Donations to support Young Eagles Flight Program (Young children who have a desire to fly but cannot afford the cost)
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Forrest and the Garey family.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on June 13, 2019