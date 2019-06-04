Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
South Zanesville - Frances Eileen Wiseman, 83 of South Zanesville, passed away June 3, 2019 at Willow Haven Nursing Center.

She was born November 9, 1935 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Harlan Dobbins and Frances Tyson Dobbins. She married Lloyd E. Wiseman, March 28, 1954. She was a member of South Zanesville Methodist Church and retired from First Federal Savings Bank after forty-five years of service.

She is survived by sons, Lloyd E. Wiseman, Danny (Tamara) Wiseman; special niece, Cathy (Joe) Reeder; brothers, Harlan Dobbins Jr., Ronald (Melissa) Dobbins; sister Dorothy Myers; grandchildren, Jermey Wiseman, Wesley (Kaitlyn Caw) Wiseman, Victor Vasquez, Ana Vasquez; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Wiseman; brother, George Elmer Dobbins.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where service will take place at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 with Pastor Dedra Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Forks Cemetery, Gratiot, OH.

Published in the Times Recorder from June 4 to June 5, 2019
