Frances Hannum
Zanesville - Frances M. Hannum, 82 of Zanesville, passed away February 3, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare.
She was born August 14, 1937 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Louis Joseph and Margaret Boyer.
She is survived by her daughter Becky (Charlie Kinnan) Smithson; son Rick (Sally) Jenkins; brothers, William (Jackie) Joseph, Kenny (Judy) Joseph; sister Carolynn (Roger) Gibson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry S. Hannum; daughter Vicky Sweeney.
Calling hours will be held 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020