Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hannum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hannum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Hannum Obituary
Frances Hannum

Zanesville - Frances M. Hannum, 82 of Zanesville, passed away February 3, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare.

She was born August 14, 1937 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Louis Joseph and Margaret Boyer.

She is survived by her daughter Becky (Charlie Kinnan) Smithson; son Rick (Sally) Jenkins; brothers, William (Jackie) Joseph, Kenny (Judy) Joseph; sister Carolynn (Roger) Gibson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larry S. Hannum; daughter Vicky Sweeney.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now