Frances Johnson
Frances Johnson

Zanesville - Frances Willmetta (Amerine) Johnson, 107, of Zanesville, entered into eternal rest and peace on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020. She was born on Oct. 31, 1912 in Clayton Township, Somerset, Ohio to the late Edgar and Rachel (Ford) Amerine. She married Charles Johnson on June 19, 1936 at St. Rose Rectory in New Lexington. Charles passed away on Dec. 13, 1987. She attended Curran grade school, graduating from New Lexington High School in 1931. She was a homemaker, member of Somerset United Methodist Church since 1948, member of the United Methodist Women, Mother's Study Club, Junction City Senior Citizens, and Farm Bureau Council 2A.

She is survived by two sons Charles (Teresa) Johnson of Zanesville and Richard (Lynn) Johnson of Nelsonville. Seven grandchildren Joe (Anna) Johnson of New Concord, Chuck (Rebbeca) Johnson of Alabama, Matt (Melanie) Johnson of Kentucky, Lisa (Jeff) Ellis of Newark, John Harmon of Hamilton, Ohio, and Jed and Eden Johnson of Nelsonville. Great-grandchildren Maria, David, Aaron, Una, Grace, Clay, Joshua, Jordon, Ben, J.T.,Drew, Jake, Rowen and Elden.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law Martha Johnson and Diana Johnson, a granddaughter Samantha Harmon. The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice and the staff at Adams Lane for their wonderful care.

Private graveside services will be held at Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
