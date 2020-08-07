1/1
Frances Jones
Frances Jones

Newport News, VA - Frances H. Jones, 84, of Newport News, Virginia, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, died Wednesday evening on August 5, 2020 in Williamsburg Virginia.

Born March 1, 1936 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Henry Andrew and Anna Rose (Weiswella) Himmelspach and was a 1954 graduate of St. Nicholas High School. Frances retired after 30 years of service with the Veterans Administration where she was an assistant chief in the Acquisition and Contracting department. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church at Mattingly Settlement, The Card Club and she enjoyed reading.

Surviving is a son, Anthony H. Jones and his wife, Gina Jones of Newport News, Virginia; three granddaughters, Adrienne Ashley, Karen Nichole and Brittany Amber Jones; and a niece, Janie Smith.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

No calling hours will be observed.

Memorial services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Mattingly Settlement in Nashport, Ohio at a later date.

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
