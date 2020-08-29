Francis (John) Harnetty
New Lexington - Francis (John) Harnetty 92
Passed away on Thursday, August 27 at Grant Medical Center a few days after suffering a medical emergency. He was born on April 2, 1928 in Junction City, son of the late Wm. Augustus and Florence (Paxton) Harnetty.
As a young man, he worked for Rush Creek Clay Co., founded Harnetty Oil Co., and retired from the State of Ohio as superintendent of New Lexington Highway Garage.
He was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Patrick Church, Junction City. Most days he enjoyed taking care of the family farm and was a regular lunchtime customer at the Top Hat Restaurant.
He is survived by one brother, Paul Eugene (Marilyn) Harnetty, Westerville, sister-in-law, Elaine Harnetty, Junction City and numerous nieces and nephews, cousin Tim Paxton, neighbor Don Dickson, and longtime friend, Walter Grigsby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Marie (Louis) Beard, Clarence (Jeanette) Harnetty, Margaret (Marvin) Schmehl, Robert (Jean) Harnetty, James B. Harnetty and Charles S. Harnetty.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Patrick Church, Monday, August 31, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Father Todd Lehigh as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Junction City. Chute Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Perry County Consortium, c/o St. Rose Church, New Lexington.
The family respectfully requests that COVID 19 guidelines be followed. www.chutewiley.com