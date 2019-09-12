|
Francis Joseph Conkle
Formerly of Somerset - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the OSU Wexner Medical Center on Monday September 9, 2019.
Born June 27, 1930 he was the son of the late Clarence I. and Goldie (Petty) Conkle. As a young man he started out working at the Little Phil Inn in Somerset washing dishes. He then served in the Military during the Korean War and later retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass. In his younger days he was an avid fisherman, loved to hunt deer, rabbit and squirrels but ginseng hunting was one of his favorite pastimes along with picking berries, hunting mushrooms and photography.
He is survived by his children, David Conkle of Columbus, Debbie Burkhart of New Lexington and a step-son Richard Johnson.
Grandchildren, Danny J. Conkle, Sr., Tyler Burkhart and Taylor Burkhart.
Great grandchildren, Daniel J. Conkle, Jr., and Madeline Kay.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn (Rose) Conkle, sisters, Constance Conkle and Alice Morrow, brothers, George Conkle and Clarence Forest Conkle. When you asked him if he needed anything , he would respond, " a million dollars." He was known for his sense of humor. We were so blessed to have him for 89 years.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM~8:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Bob Pettet officiating. Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 12, 2019