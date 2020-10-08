1/
Francis Joseph Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Joseph Sweeney

Francis Joseph Sweeney, age 91, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Center, New Lexington. He was born June 24, 1929 to the late Frank and Rose Gordon Sweeney. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, retired employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Co./AT&T., spent most of his time on his farm, served in the United States Army and was a member of the Junction City American Legion Post 376.

He is survived by his wife Mary Joanne (Studer) Sweeney, his children, Francis Sweeney, Jr., Theresa Sweeney both of New Lexington, Brian (Teresa) Sweeney of Logan and David Sweeney of Junction City. Grandchildren, Tasha and Makayla Sweeney. Brothers, Richard, Dennis and Tom Sweeney. Sisters, Madonna Ketchem, Betty Sweeney, Louella Cozad and Roberta Christy.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard "Bernie" Sweeney.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1170 St. Rt. 668 S, Junction City with Rosary at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday at the church with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites provided by Junction City American Legion Post 376.

Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in change of arrangements. www.chutewiley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved