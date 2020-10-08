Francis Joseph Sweeney
Francis Joseph Sweeney, age 91, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Center, New Lexington. He was born June 24, 1929 to the late Frank and Rose Gordon Sweeney. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, retired employee of Ohio Bell Telephone Co./AT&T., spent most of his time on his farm, served in the United States Army and was a member of the Junction City American Legion Post 376.
He is survived by his wife Mary Joanne (Studer) Sweeney, his children, Francis Sweeney, Jr., Theresa Sweeney both of New Lexington, Brian (Teresa) Sweeney of Logan and David Sweeney of Junction City. Grandchildren, Tasha and Makayla Sweeney. Brothers, Richard, Dennis and Tom Sweeney. Sisters, Madonna Ketchem, Betty Sweeney, Louella Cozad and Roberta Christy.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard "Bernie" Sweeney.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1170 St. Rt. 668 S, Junction City with Rosary at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday at the church with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites provided by Junction City American Legion Post 376.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in change of arrangements. www.chutewiley.com