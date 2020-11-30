Francis Rehart
New Lexington - Francis E. Rehart, 77 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 3:00 am on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital, Millersburg, Ohio. Born June 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary E. Rehart Hazlett. Francis loved telling and hearing a good joke; he loved any kind of antiques & tractors and loved the Lord and the Bible. Survived by his siblings, Dorothy (Jim) Holdcroft, Betty Mohler, Ralph (Gisela) Hazlett, Charles (Debbie) Hazlett, Kathy (John) Euman, Karen (Curt Holdcroft) Hazlett, Johnny Hazlett, Linda (Greg) Tolliver, Harold (Thelma) Hazlett, Helen (Ray) Renick, Paul Hazlett, Roy (Sue) Hazlett, Rita (Randy) Gorley and Nita (Burl) Harris. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brother, Kenny Hazlett; sisters, Jean Crooks, Marian Nelson and Hazel Hinkle and maternal & paternal grandparents. Calling hours will held from 11 am-1 pm and funeral service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Harry Fannin officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com