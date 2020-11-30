1/
Francis Rehart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Rehart

New Lexington - Francis E. Rehart, 77 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 3:00 am on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital, Millersburg, Ohio. Born June 2, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary E. Rehart Hazlett. Francis loved telling and hearing a good joke; he loved any kind of antiques & tractors and loved the Lord and the Bible. Survived by his siblings, Dorothy (Jim) Holdcroft, Betty Mohler, Ralph (Gisela) Hazlett, Charles (Debbie) Hazlett, Kathy (John) Euman, Karen (Curt Holdcroft) Hazlett, Johnny Hazlett, Linda (Greg) Tolliver, Harold (Thelma) Hazlett, Helen (Ray) Renick, Paul Hazlett, Roy (Sue) Hazlett, Rita (Randy) Gorley and Nita (Burl) Harris. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brother, Kenny Hazlett; sisters, Jean Crooks, Marian Nelson and Hazel Hinkle and maternal & paternal grandparents. Calling hours will held from 11 am-1 pm and funeral service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Harry Fannin officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved