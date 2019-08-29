|
Francis Smythe
Dresden - Francis T. "Smiley" Smythe, 75, of Dresden, Ohio died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born April 18, 1944 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Ira L. and Mary (Ensley) Smythe and was a 1963 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. He proudly served our country in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army. He was a member of the Dresden American Legion Post 399 and the Dresden VFW Post 11072. Smiley retired in 2009 from Tri-Valley Schools where he was a mechanic for 24 years.
He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking and fishing. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and held many Ohio State parties at his home.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Pamela J. (Rodgers) Smythe whom he married June 29, 1969; one daughter, Jenniffer (James) Lynagh of Aurora, Ohio; two sons, Jeff (Tina) Smythe of Dresden and Jeremy (Heather) Smythe of Grove City, Ohio and four grandchildren, Ethan and Megan Lynagh, Cooper Smythe and Maggie Smythe. Also surviving is one brother, Forrest (Thelma) Smythe of Newark, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Smythe.
Funeral services will be11:00am Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Major General David F. Bice, USMC, retired will be the speaker. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery. American Legion Post 399 will conduct military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to the Dresden Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 687, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019