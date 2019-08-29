|
|
Francis T. "Smiley" Smythe
Dresden - Francis T. "Smiley" Smythe, 75 of Dresden died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.
Calling hours will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Major General David F. Bice, USMC (Ret) as speaker.
Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 29, 2019