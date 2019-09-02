Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Frank Steed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank B. "Sonny" Steed


1937 - 2019
Frank B. "Sonny" Steed Obituary
Frank B. "Sonny" Steed

Duncan Falls - Frank B. "Sonny" Steed II, 82 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.

Sonny was born in Zanesville on March 20, 1937. He is the son of the late, Frank B. and Ellen (Worthington) Steed. He worked for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and watching sports, including the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sonny is survived by his six children, Candy (Steve) Neff, Jeff (Bonnie Heavener) Steed, Mark (Midge) Steed, Bret (Joni) Steed, Bart (Debbie) Steed and Samantha Steed; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; his two sisters, Ruth Nutter and Carol (Mitchell) Wider and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his first wife Alice Steed; his second wife, Edna Steed; his son, Frankie Steed and his daughter, Julie Barker and his brother, Jack Steed.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Sonnys name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Visitations will be 12 to 2 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 2 pm. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate and Sonny will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 2, 2019
Download Now