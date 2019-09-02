|
Frank B. "Sonny" Steed
Duncan Falls - Frank B. "Sonny" Steed II, 82 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Sonny was born in Zanesville on March 20, 1937. He is the son of the late, Frank B. and Ellen (Worthington) Steed. He worked for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and watching sports, including the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Sonny is survived by his six children, Candy (Steve) Neff, Jeff (Bonnie Heavener) Steed, Mark (Midge) Steed, Bret (Joni) Steed, Bart (Debbie) Steed and Samantha Steed; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; his two sisters, Ruth Nutter and Carol (Mitchell) Wider and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his first wife Alice Steed; his second wife, Edna Steed; his son, Frankie Steed and his daughter, Julie Barker and his brother, Jack Steed.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Sonnys name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Visitations will be 12 to 2 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 2 pm. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate and Sonny will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 2, 2019