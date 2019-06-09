|
|
Frank "Gene" E. Taylor
Cambridge - Frank "Gene" E. Taylor, age 88, of Cambridge, OH passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born On July 26, 1930 to the late Carl Franklin Taylor and Florence Larrick Taylor. Gene loved fast pitch softball, and as a pitcher always played with older players due to his talent. Gene was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from August 8, 1948 till September 18, 1952. Gene was a part time farmer and worked at Phillips Products for many years until its closing. He later worked at House of Metals until retiring. He is a member of Center United Methodist Church and Kipling VFW.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his step mother, Hilda Taylor; one brother, Robert "Bob" Taylor.
Gene is survived by his wife of over 65 years Joann M. Lanning Taylor whom he married on August 30, 1953. One son, Larry G. (Carla) Taylor of Cambridge, OH. One daughter, Debra J. (Eugene) Nye of Dresden, OH. One sister, Carlyn (ted) Hemminger of CA. Six grandchildren: Laura (Dave) McComb, Mandy (Mike) McGlumphy, Adam (Tracy) Taylor, Ashleigh (Jason) Fields, Courtnie Nye, Katelyn Nye. Six Great Grandchildren: Josie McComb, Brennan McComb, Ty McGlumphy, Drew McGlumphy, Kara Taylor, Annabelle Fields. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. His beloved cat Bootsy.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Northwood Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by The Guernsey County Veterans Council.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Center United Methodist Church, 11026 Cadiz Rd., Cambridge, OH 43725. An on-line guest-book may be signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 9, 2019