Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Frank Harvey, Sr.

Zanesville - Frank Oliver Harvey, Sr., age 97 of Zanesville, died 7:40 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sunday, May 29, 1921 in Zanesville, son of James Harvey and Lois (Norris) Harvey. He was married to Dora (Logan) Harvey who preceded him in death on Sunday, December 17, 2000.

Frank served in the United States Army during World War II and worked at Burnham Boiler.

He is survived by one son, Frank (Jill) Harvey, Jr. of Zanesville, three daughters, Clare Tucker of Columbus, Brenda Pletcher of Roseville and Mary Pletcher of Philo; grandchildren, Ellen, Jamie, Andrew, Michael, Paysonn, Brian, Heather, Stephen, and Nichole; significant other of over 40 years, Brenda S. Pletcher, of Zanesville, several great grandchildren several great-great grandchildren; Two brothers-in-law, Charles Logan and Bill Logan and numerous cousins and furry companions Teddy Bear and Tea Cup.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one grandson, Shannon Harrop; eight brothers and sisters.

Friends may call from 11AM to 12 Noon, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon with Pastor Leonard Hill, Jr. officiating. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville, where the US Army, VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29 will conduct full military honors. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019
