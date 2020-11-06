1/
Frank Spurgus
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Spurgus

New Lexington - Frank Spurgus, 86 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:20 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. Born May 15, 1934 in Jacksonville, Ohio to the late Alexander and Millie Bycofski Spurgus. Frank was a United States Army veteran; a retired coalminer at Peabody Coal Company and a member of the UMWA; member of Saint Rose Catholic Church; a former New Lexington City Council member, former Jaycees and a lifetime member of the B.P.O.E. #509 of New Lexington. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Boswell Spurgus; children, Phil (Diana) Spurgus, Nancy Spurgus and Jason (Sandey) Spurgus; grandchildren, Alexander (Brailyn) Boley, Nicholas Spurgus, Abigail Spurgus, Michael Spurgus and Hannah Spurgus; great- grandchildren, Jeremiah and Alexis Boley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brothers, Steve, Walter and Mike and a sister, Elizabeth. Private calling hours and Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Memorials contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and/or Saint Rose Catholic Church or School, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved