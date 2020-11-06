Frank Spurgus
New Lexington - Frank Spurgus, 86 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:20 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. Born May 15, 1934 in Jacksonville, Ohio to the late Alexander and Millie Bycofski Spurgus. Frank was a United States Army veteran; a retired coalminer at Peabody Coal Company and a member of the UMWA; member of Saint Rose Catholic Church; a former New Lexington City Council member, former Jaycees and a lifetime member of the B.P.O.E. #509 of New Lexington. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Boswell Spurgus; children, Phil (Diana) Spurgus, Nancy Spurgus and Jason (Sandey) Spurgus; grandchildren, Alexander (Brailyn) Boley, Nicholas Spurgus, Abigail Spurgus, Michael Spurgus and Hannah Spurgus; great- grandchildren, Jeremiah and Alexis Boley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brothers, Steve, Walter and Mike and a sister, Elizabeth. Private calling hours and Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Memorials contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and/or Saint Rose Catholic Church or School, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com