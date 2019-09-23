Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Delmer Boyd


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Delmer Boyd Obituary
Franklin Delmer Boyd

McConnelsville - Franklin Delmer Boyd, 81 of McConnelsville, passed away at 12:42 a.m. September 16, 2019 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville. He was born August 2, 1938 in Sharon the son of the late Herlbert Boyd and Mary Stewart. He was a oil field worker where he was a foreman.He is survived by his children Penny (Randy) Thompson of Lancaster, Patty (Brian) Murphy of McConnelsville, Peggy Peck of Albany, Ray and David Boyd both of McConnelsville; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister Carol Ray of Bethesda. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Boyd who died September 18, 2014, one sister Karen Wickham, and brothers Lawrence , Albert, Elden, and Robert Boyd. At his request a caring cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville with William Boyd officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Hospice 856 Riverside Dr. Suite 100 McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now