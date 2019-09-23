|
Franklin Delmer Boyd
McConnelsville - Franklin Delmer Boyd, 81 of McConnelsville, passed away at 12:42 a.m. September 16, 2019 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville. He was born August 2, 1938 in Sharon the son of the late Herlbert Boyd and Mary Stewart. He was a oil field worker where he was a foreman.He is survived by his children Penny (Randy) Thompson of Lancaster, Patty (Brian) Murphy of McConnelsville, Peggy Peck of Albany, Ray and David Boyd both of McConnelsville; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister Carol Ray of Bethesda. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Boyd who died September 18, 2014, one sister Karen Wickham, and brothers Lawrence , Albert, Elden, and Robert Boyd. At his request a caring cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville with William Boyd officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Hospice 856 Riverside Dr. Suite 100 McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 23, 2019