|
|
Franklin E. Shumaker
Festus - Franklin E. Shumaker, 67, of Festus, Missouri, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital, Festus, Missouri.
He was born Monday, August 4, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late William F. and Wanda L. Jones Shumaker.
Frank graduated from New Lexington High School in 1970 where he was an all league and all district distance runner for the track team. He served eight years in the U.S. Army and his was a member of the JAG department. While stationed in Germany, he served under General George Patton IV. He was an avid collector of comic books, loved art, Native American artifacts, his pet parrots and dogs.
He is survived by his wife (Teresa) and one daughter, Crystal Echols of Corona, CA,
step-son Jason Klein and step-daughter Laura Knight of Manchester, MO, brother Tim (Cathy) Shumaker of Lancaster, OH and sister Julia (Mike) Friel of Nacogdoches, TX, three grand-daughters, Angel, Sierra, and Sophia, six step grand-children and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Marsha Cattrell and Tina Groves.
Memorial Contributions may be made to food charities of your choice in his name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019