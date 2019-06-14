Franklin H. Hastings



Zanesville - Franklin H. Hastings, 66, of Zanesville, began his journey home when the Lord said "Enoughcome home" at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born the first month, the 12th day of 1953, in Zanesville, a son of the late Warren F. and Mary Smith Hastings. He was a lifetime resident of Zanesville and a member of Immanuel Church of Downtown. Frank was a retired mechanic and an associate at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife of forty eight years, Kathy Jane Marshall Hastings, whom he married May 1, 1971; three daughters, Jennifer (Kenneth) Todd, Sara Hastings, and Mary (Raymond) Ramos; six grandchildren, Justine, Maverick, Journey, Marshall, Savannah, and Memphis and one great granddaughter (on the way) Alanis; one sister and six brothers.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, James and Eva Smith; two sisters; and three brothers.



Friends and family may call from 6 - 8 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 and one hour prior to services at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Pastor Bill Blair officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 14, 2019