William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Franklin Jackson

Franklin Jackson Obituary
Franklin Jackson

Crooksville - Franklin "Frank" E. Jackson, 87, of Crooksville, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on Oct. 18, 1932 in Morgan County, a son of the late Lorenzo and Susie (Gawthrop) Jackson, where he was born and raised on a farm as the youngest of seven children. He had formerly worked at Gibson Meat Packing and Putnam Transfer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Edwards Jackson in 2002. Surviving are their children Rebecca (Lee) Hannold, Pamela (Howard) Sealover, Angela (Stephen) Hennessy, Michele (Don) Corbin, and Steven (Rhonda) Jackson. Grandchildren Jessica Hannold, Jarrod Hannold, Sean Miller, Sarah Pierce, Terry Sealover, Al Sealover, Shane Hennessy, Kyle Hennessy, Tori Hennessy, Tana Hennessy, Tonnie Lutz, Tommie Lutz, Traccie Lutz, Aaron Jackson, Adam Jackson, Addessa Jackson.

Frank married Donna Eveland Jackson in 2005 and she passed away in 2018. Surviving are their children Kim (Tim) Williams, Pam (Sid) Richardson, Jennifer Eveland. Grandchildren T.J. Williams, Leslie Wilds, Chris Williams, Maggie Figueroa, Marcus Richardson.

He also leaves behind one sister Daisy Clark, many great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his first and second wives, he was preceded in death by one daughter Michele Jackson, grandson Steve Hennessy, siblings Tom, Lee, Ed, Ruth, and Mae.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Fri. Jan. 24, 2020 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. Jan. 25, 2020. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
