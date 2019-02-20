Services
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
SOMERSET - Fred "Bo" Callahan, 87, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center after a short illness.

Fred was born February 27, 1931 in New Straitsville, Ohio to the late Clarence and Louise (Kullman) Callahan. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. He was a pipefitter and worked out of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 189 in Columbus, Ohio. His true passion was farming. Fred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Noll) Callahan; sons, Patrick (Bev) Callahan of Lancaster and Michael (Celia) Callahan of Florence, KY; a daughter, Julie Callahan of Reynoldsburg; his grandchildren, Anne Mikan, Andrew Callahan, Nicholas Callahan; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Claire Golden and Patricia Callahan both of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by sisters, Ellen Mullin, Adrienne McCann; a brother, Daniel Callahan; and grandson, Christopher Callahan.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 190, Somerset, Ohio 43783.

Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
