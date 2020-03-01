|
Fred Hina
Zanesville - Fred Hina, 82, passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 with his family and loving wife of 57 years by his side.
He was born in Zanesville on May 16, 1937 to the late William and Venilia Blanche Hina. Fred retired from the Conrail as a bridge and building carpenter and from Maysville Schools as a custodian. On February 16, 1963 he married the love of his life Dianna Seevers, and a mere 17 hours after his death she passed away and they were united in Heaven.
He is survived by six children: Cindy (Todd) Habrun, Diane (David) Lawler, Kevin (Sheila) Hina, Nova (Stuart) Johnson, Misty Westcott, and Troy (Aimee) Hina, two sisters: Wanda Gallis and Rose Lavy, 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife he will join in Heaven a son Trevor Hina, a sister Margaret, and a brother William.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday March 3 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11am on Wednesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020