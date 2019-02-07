Resources
Fred L. Brown

Fred L. Brown Obituary
Fred L. Brown

Long Beach, MS - Fred L. Brown 78, of Long Beach, Miss., formerly of Zanesville, passed away on February 2, 2019.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Faulhaber of Zanesville; brother, Bill (Margaret) Brown of Philo; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a close friend, Stephen Pitman. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Clell and Lessie (Burns) Brown; son, Scott Brown; sisters, Florence Smith, Jaunita Tucker, Wilma Good, Saundra Faulhaber, Sheila Morgan, Janet Thomas; and brother, Carl Brown.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 7, 2019
