Fred L. Brown
Long Beach, MS - Fred L. Brown 78, of Long Beach, Miss., formerly of Zanesville, passed away on February 2, 2019.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Faulhaber of Zanesville; brother, Bill (Margaret) Brown of Philo; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a close friend, Stephen Pitman. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Clell and Lessie (Burns) Brown; son, Scott Brown; sisters, Florence Smith, Jaunita Tucker, Wilma Good, Saundra Faulhaber, Sheila Morgan, Janet Thomas; and brother, Carl Brown.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 7, 2019