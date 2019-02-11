|
Freda Kilpatrick
Frazeysburg - Freda May Kilpatrick, 91, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at Sharon Brooke in Newark, Ohio.
Born May 5, 1927 in Frazeysburg she was a daughter of the late Francis Joseph and Dora May (Evans) Minnich. Mrs. Kilpatrick was a homemaker, a farmer and former lifeguard at the Frazeysburg pool. She was a member of the Frazeysburg Presbyterian Church and she attended The Church of God on Jacksontown Road in Newark. Freda was an avid card player and was a member of several Euchre clubs. She enjoyed playing Bingo, traveling and attending activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Jane (William) Devoll of Newark and Rose Wilson of Frazeysburg; four sons, Jack D. (Blanca) Kilpatrick of Frazeysburg, Michael J. (Candy) Kilpatrick of Coshocton, Robert P. (Sarah) Kilpatrick of Dresden and Kenny (Cathy) Jenkins of Frazeysburg; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Walter Minnich of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Yolanda Kilpatrick; three sisters, Dorothy Brown, Betty Klontz and Emily Kerr and five brothers, Donald Minnich, Daniel Minnich, Robert Minnich, Paul Minnich and Charles Minnich. She was also preceded in death by her son in-law, Tom Wilson and her former husband, Paul H. Kilpatrick.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor David Beverly officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 11, 2019