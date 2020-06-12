Freda Roberts Reed
Malta - Freda Roberts Reed, 86, passed away June 11, 2020 at the Oaks of Bethesda Nursing Home in Zanesville with her family by her side. Freda was born January 28, 1934 the daughter of the late Elwood and Gladys Ashton Roberts of McConnelsville. Freda was an avid horse lover and in her younger days she and her award winning horse Foxy Flo would be at the Morgan County Fair carrying the flag around to commence the start of harness racing. Freda married Bobby Reed in October 1956 and together they owned and operated the Gulf service station in Malta and the Reed's Dairy Whip from 1961 to 1977. Still today people will talk about Freda's homemade sloppy joes which were the main stay of the Dairy Whip. After selling the Dairy Whip, Freda's passions were her horse Badger, gardening and going on shopping trips with her best friend, Sue Gavin. Freda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby (October 2018); her brother, Bill Roberts; and sister, Maxine Thomas. She is survived by her children; Mike (Kim) Reed of Malta, T.J. (Jill) Reed of McConnelsville, Kim(Les) McMorrow of Zanesville; eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Staci, Adam, Courtney, Charly, Carter, Lauren and P.D.; ten great grandchildren; and her best friend, Sue Gavin. She was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with pastor Galen Finley officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Malta Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks of Bethesda and Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care of Freda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's of Central Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.