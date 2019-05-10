|
|
Frederic A. Whitacre, age 92, died May 7, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, Ohio.
He was born February 12, 1927, in Zanesville, OH, to Price and Marie (Strohmeier) Whitacre.
Surviving are his sister, Josephine Michelson of Madison, OH and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are a sister, Mary (William) Spelsberg and a brother-in-law, Armand Michelson.
He was a high school graduate in Zanesville, attended Ohio University and served in the US Army. He was employed as a type writer and calculator salesman throughout his life and bought and refurbished homes for sale and rent.
Frederic was a member of the YMCA and Chess club both in Zanesville. Frederic enjoyed playing cards, chess, table tennis, flying planes and boxing. He also enjoyed carpentry and carving planes out of balsa wood.
A gathering will be held from 12:00 noon till 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery, Darke County, Ohio
Memorials may be directed to the Greater East Ohio Area , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236
Published in the Times Recorder on May 10, 2019