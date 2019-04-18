Services
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Frederick Cordray
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
300 9th St. NE
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
300 9th St. NE
North Canton, OH
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
Frederick DeVerne Cordray


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - Funeral services for Frederick DeVerne Cordray will be conducted Friday, Apr. 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NE, North Canton with Pastors Steven and Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 am to 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville on Tuesday, Apr. 23rd at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street, Northwest, North Canton, OH, 44720.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 18, 2019
