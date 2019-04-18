|
|
Frederick DeVerne Cordray
- - Funeral services for Frederick DeVerne Cordray will be conducted Friday, Apr. 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. NE, North Canton with Pastors Steven and Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 am to 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville on Tuesday, Apr. 23rd at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street, Northwest, North Canton, OH, 44720.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 18, 2019