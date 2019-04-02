|
Fritz Bowden
Adamsville - Fritz Allan Bowden, 51, of Adamsville, Ohio died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.
Born June 14, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Donald D. and Ellen A. (Sherrick) Bowden and was a 1985 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He was a former oil field electrician and he enjoyed gardening.
Surviving is one brother, Jeffery (Thelma) Bowden of Adamsville; two sisters, Eva Bowden of Adamsville and Lucy (Kenneth) Lighthizer of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 2, 2019