Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Weatherspoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel Weatherspoon Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel Weatherspoon Sr. Obituary
Gabriel Weatherspoon, Sr.

Zanesville - Gabriel Raleigh Weatherspoon, Sr., 89, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Gabe was born February 7, 1931 to the late Henry J. and Flavia (Pendleton) Weatherspoon. You may call on the family Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.Please be advised that per CDC recommendation, guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. A maximum of 50 mourners will be permitted. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -