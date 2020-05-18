|
|
Gabriel Weatherspoon, Sr.
Zanesville - Gabriel Raleigh Weatherspoon, Sr., 89, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Gabe was born February 7, 1931 to the late Henry J. and Flavia (Pendleton) Weatherspoon. You may call on the family Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.Please be advised that per CDC recommendation, guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. A maximum of 50 mourners will be permitted. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 20, 2020