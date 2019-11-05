|
Gabriella "Gabby" Garven
Zanesville - Gabriella "Gabby" Garven, age 16 of Zanesville, passed away following an accident , Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, OH.
She was born Sunday, November 24, 2002 in Zanesville, the daughter of Danielle Garven.
She was a student at West Muskingum High School where she was a member of the varsity soccer team. She was a loving, caring and wonderful daughter and friend and will be greatly missed. Gabby's last act of love and compassion was by giving the gift of life by being an organ donor.
In addition to her loving mother, she is survived by, two brothers, Jacob Garven and Caden Garven and one sister, Alicia Moore all of Zanesville; special grandparents, Vernon (Sylvonna) Shearer and Craig (Rene) Rose; aunts and uncles, Shanta Schuesselin, Anthony (Eva) Romie, Jerome (Silvia) Rutledge, Special aunts and uncles; Dustin (Amanda) Hayes, Linda Kirkpatrick, Amanda Shearer, Melinda (Katie) Umstott, Phil (Kira) Householder, Matt (Katie) Dicks and Stephanie Sharrer; cousins, Loritza Romie, Jessenia Romie, Aujai Sterling, Derrick Sterling, Josh Cladwell, Gabrielle Rutledge, Javen Baum and Kaye (Carlos) Cruz; special cousins; Carli Hayes, Cadence Hayes, Trevor Kirkpatrick, Karsor Kirkpatrick, Josiah Shearer, Dakota Householder, Izabell Householder, Kianna Norris, Kennia Norris, Kiersten Norris, Karynna McCrea and Kaylee Norris and many numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel and Cheryl Garven and great grandfathers, Joel Garven and Ray Jenkins.
Friends may call from 4 to 8PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, 3350 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville, and 11AM to 1PM the funeral hour on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rolling Plains United Methodist Church 3350 Moxahala Park Road Zanesville OH with Pastor Reuben Wallace officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.
