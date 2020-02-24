|
|
Gale Ann Thompson
Gale Ann Thompson, 58 of Madeira Beach Florida passed away on February 17, 2020 after a battle with Autoimmune Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Gale attended Maysville High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Muskingum College with a Bachelors in Business with minors in communication and marketing.
After graduation she worked for over 20 years for Darden Restaurants (Red Lobster) holding many positions both in their restaurants and Corporate office in Orlando, Florida.
In her spare time Gale enjoyed riding her bike along the beach and watching the dolphins playing in the inter coastal from her favorite rocking chair on her patio.
Gale was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents John and Marjorie Haefner. Her paternal Grandfather Walter C Thompson, paternal grandmother Patricia Thompson and nephew Nicolas Salazar.
Gale is survived by one daughter, Feather Lightfoot-Webb (Matthew) and three grandchildren Elizabeth, Ethan, and Emmaline Webb of Canterbury, United Kingdom. Her mother Judith K Black (George) of Zanesville. Her Father Donald L Thompson (Karen) of Zanesville. Her sister Gaye Salazar of Cleveland. Bother Troy Thompson of Athens. Sister Tina Murvine-Barnett (James) of Old Hickory, Tennessee. Her sister Tracey Thompson Evans (Fred) of Zanesville and her Brother Eric Murvine (Janette) of Zanesville. Along with many nieces, nephews and a loving extended family.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020