DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Gale Grant

Gale Grant Obituary
Gale Grant

Zanesville - Gale A. Grant, 41 of Zanesville, passed away November 12, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare.

He was born June 25, 1978 in Zanesville, son of Rick (Roxie) Grant and the late Jenny Tilton Grant.

In addition to his father he is survived by his brother Ryan Grant; step-brother Charles Ferguson; birthmother Tammy Lynn and her life companion Pat Mason; children, Hayley, Jonathon, Karissa, Aaliyah; two grandchildren; niece Jaden; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

No services will be observed. A dignified cremation has taken place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
