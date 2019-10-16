Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Galen Mahon
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Galen Mahon


1945 - 2019
Galen Mahon

Dresden - Galen D. Mahon, 74, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at his home.

Born August 14, 1945 in Dresden he was a son of the late Curtis E. and Dorothy L. (Jones) Mahon and was a 1965 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Following high school he proudly served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the Dresden American Legion and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren

Surviving are two daughters, Molly Mahon and Megan Baker, both of Dresden; four grandsons, Slade Mahon, Stone (Ashley) Baker, Sabin Baker and Saxton Baker; seven great grandchildren, Jaden, JaDontae, Zander, Hunter, Jinson, Azlynn and Saige; a brother, Jack Mahon and two sisters, Joan Lane of Dresden and Debbie Arnold of Newark, Ohio. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Beverly Mahon of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from Noon until 2pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Following calling hours Dresden American Legion will conduct military honors.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
