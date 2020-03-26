|
Garnet Elizabeth Fields
Garnet Elizabeth Fields, 60, affectionately known as Liz, passed suddenly on March 20, 2020 at her home in Castro Valley, CA.
Liz was born on March 10, 1960, in Cambridge, Ohio the beloved daughter of James and the late Garnet (Holbert) Fields.
Liz was a 1978 graduate of Cambridge High School. She recently retired after many years as an accountant in corporate finance.
She is survived by her father, her loving sisters Tanis Fields of Long Beach, CA, Theda (& Craig) White of Grand Rapids, MI, Dorothea Fields of Haddonfield, NJ, Joanna Fields (& Todd) of Columbus, OH, and Debra (& Carlos) Smith of Columbus, OH. She was the proud aunt of 9 nieces and nephews, grand aunt of 4 and great-grand aunt of 1 with a host of cousins. She leaves to cherish her memory aunts Elizabeth Tobin (Cambridge, OH) and Pansy Holbert-Brown (Norman, OK) as well as many relatives, devoted friends and loved ones.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020