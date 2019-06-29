Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Gary B. Cooper Obituary
Gary B. Cooper

Zanesville - Gary Brian Cooper, 54 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio, following a long battle with Moyamoya Disease.

Gary was born April 3, 1965, in Zanesville, the son of Jerry Cooper and the late Wanda M. (DeVall) Cooper. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School and MAJVS. A lifelong resident of Zanesville, he enjoyed watching sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, NASCAR & Golf. He was a loving son and brother and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by his father; two sisters: Sherry (Doug) Huey and Brenda (Tom) Forker both of Zanesville; nieces: Morgan Huey and Wendy (Bryan) Mettler; nephews: Michael Huey, Scott (Tina) Forker, Marty (Tammria) Ralston and Harold R. (Sunny) Ralston, III; aunts: Patty Barnes, Sally Ebersbaugh and Rosemary Minear; uncles: Tom (Sue) Cooper, Michael (Kathy) Cooper; special friends: Jo, Chris and Jason Christopher and several cousins and friends.

In addition to his mother, Gary was preceded in death by his brother: Harold Ralston, Jr. and one aunt: Carol Smith.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan officiating. Gary will be laid to rest beside his mother in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 29, 2019
