Gary Cecil
Clyde - Gary Cecil, age 59, passed away at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born on August 13, 1960 in Zanesville, OH to the late Walter H. Cecil and Lettia Marie Spillman Cecil and also preceded in death by his stepmother, Barbara J. Cecil and one sister, Carlotta A. Jordan.
Gary is survived by his brother, Kenneth L. Cecil (Candice) of Zanesville, OH; two sisters, Alice V. Stickdorn of Clyde, NC and Holly A. Shapiro (Rob) of West Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gary was a proud United States Army Veteran who enjoyed golfing, video machines, walking and traveling with his sister and his dog "Scooter". He had a big heart and was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020