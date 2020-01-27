Services
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service
3264 Broad Street
Clyde, NC 28721
(828) 565-3024
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cecil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Cecil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Cecil Obituary
Gary Cecil

Clyde - Gary Cecil, age 59, passed away at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

He was born on August 13, 1960 in Zanesville, OH to the late Walter H. Cecil and Lettia Marie Spillman Cecil and also preceded in death by his stepmother, Barbara J. Cecil and one sister, Carlotta A. Jordan.

Gary is survived by his brother, Kenneth L. Cecil (Candice) of Zanesville, OH; two sisters, Alice V. Stickdorn of Clyde, NC and Holly A. Shapiro (Rob) of West Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Gary was a proud United States Army Veteran who enjoyed golfing, video machines, walking and traveling with his sister and his dog "Scooter". He had a big heart and was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -