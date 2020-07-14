Gary Charles Hicks
Crooksville - Gary Charles Hicks, 84, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 2:17 AM, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
He was born July 7, 1936 in Crooksville, the son of the late Vaughn Hubert and Beulah (nee: Guinsler) Hicks.
Mr. Hicks was a graduate of Ohio University completing there his bachelor's degree in education. He was a well-respected teacher in the Crooksville School system for many years and was loved by his students and fellow educators. He primarily taught 5th grade. Many of his students that later became educators themselves attributed the inspiration to do so to Mr. Hicks. He coached 6th grade basketball and was statistician for Crooksville High School basketball for many years. Later, he was honored for the countless hours he spent in those roles by his picture being placed in the Hall of Fame at the high school. Gary was quite a sports trivia expert and could answer just about any question that was posed to him. He loved to travel with his friends, going to Amish Country and especially to New York City where he visited more than 50 times, attending Broadway shows and actually becoming friends with some of the actors. Every Friday, accompanied by Butch Wolfe and Jerry Watts, Gary went to The Mall in Zanesville where would have lunch and he would purchase his weekly lottery tickets and on Sundays, Gary and Butch went to Tim Horton's. Mr. Hicks was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville where he served as an usher.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his cousins, Mindy Hicks and Jerry Watts and his very dear friends and traveling companions, Kay Kinnan, Sandra Robe, Butch and Paula Wolfe, Jerry and Susan Sutherland and caregiver, Jane Lear.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his dear friend, Trena Kinnan.
Family and friends may visit 5-8 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Crooksville Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his parents. Pastor Al Laese will be the celebrant.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Hicks' memory to the Trena Kinnan Scholarship Fund c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 52 N. Main St., Roseville, OH 43777 or to the Crooksville School System, 4065 Ceramic Way, Crooksville, OH 43731.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
and find the obituary on Facebook.