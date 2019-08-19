|
Gary Doyle
Nashport - Gary A. Doyle, 77, of Nashport, Ohio died Friday evening, August 16, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 23, 1942 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Harper H. and Oma (Hanson) Doyle and was a 1960 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard for 6 years. Gary was employed in the construction business and worked for several different companies over the years. He also worked at Owens-Corning for 12 years, he was a farmer and he was an oil well pumper. Gary truly loved his family and especially enjoyed his great grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Donna L. (Bishop) Doyle whom he married September 4, 1960; two daughters, Sharon Spaulding of Nashport and Cindy (Robert) Bollinger of Frazeysburg; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving is one brother, Daniel (Janet) Doyle of Newark and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Ronnie Bishop.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Doyle, who died September 11, 2011 and a great grandson.
Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be at 2pm Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will be in Beulah Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 19, 2019